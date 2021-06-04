Local and TV schedule for Saturday, June 5

LOCAL
BOYS LACROSSE
Tully at Jordan-Elbridge, 10 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Auburn at Oswego, 2 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, 5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, 8:55 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington Ohio, 1 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The European Open, Third Round, Green Eagle Golf Course, Winsen, Germany, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, 12:30 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Third Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco, 2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio, 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Second Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa, 3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open Championship, Third Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NBCSN — The Epsom Derby: From Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom, England, 10 a.m.
NBCSN — The Belmont Stakes Prep: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., 3 p.m.
NBC — The Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., 5 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
FOX — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco or Boston at NY Yankees or LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
SNY — NY Mets at San Diego, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Second Round, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
USA — Stanley Cup Playoffs: Carolina at Tampa Bay, Second Round, Game 4, 4 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Playoffs: Boston at NY Islanders, Second Round, Game 4, 7:15 p.m.