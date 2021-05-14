 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Saturday, May 15
agate

LOCAL

BASEBALL

Mater Dei Academy at Cato-Meridian, 10 a.m.

Skaneateles at Onondaga, 10 a.m.

LaFayette at Port Byron, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 10 a.m.

Chittenango at Skaneateles, 11 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles at Cazenovia, 12 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Watertown at Skaneateles, 11 a.m.

WRESTLING

Central Square, Chittenango, East Syracuse Minoa, Syracuse at Auburn, at Holland Stadium, 12 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 1:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (taped), 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m.

NBCSN — The Preakness Prep: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4:30 p.m.

NBC — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 5 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

SNY — NY Mets at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

YES -- NY Yankees at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Gala, Springfield, Mass. (taped), 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Ceremony, Springfield, Mass., 5:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Vancouver at Edmonton, 3:30 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 1, 7:15 p.m.

