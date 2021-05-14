Local and TV schedule for Saturday, May 15

LOCAL
BASEBALL
Mater Dei Academy at Cato-Meridian, 10 a.m.
Skaneateles at Onondaga, 10 a.m.
LaFayette at Port Byron, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 10 a.m.
Chittenango at Skaneateles, 11 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Skaneateles at Cazenovia, 12 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Watertown at Skaneateles, 11 a.m.
WRESTLING
Central Square, Chittenango, East Syracuse Minoa, Syracuse at Auburn, at Holland Stadium, 12 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., 1:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (taped), 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m.
NBCSN — The Preakness Prep: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4:30 p.m.
NBC — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, 5 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
SNY — NY Mets at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
YES -- NY Yankees at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at San Diego, 8:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Gala, Springfield, Mass. (taped), 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Ceremony, Springfield, Mass., 5:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NHLN — Vancouver at Edmonton, 3:30 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 1, 7:15 p.m.