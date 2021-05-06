 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Saturday, May 8
Local and TV schedule for Saturday, May 8

LOCAL

BASEBALL

Auburn at Fulton, 11 a.m.

Onondaga at Weedsport, 11 a.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Skaneateles, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Moravia at Groton, 10 a.m.

Dryden at Port Byron, 11 a.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Skaneateles at Hannibal, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge at Syracuse City, 1 p.m.

Westhill at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Rome Free Academy at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn at Westhill, 3 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 8:55 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Steakhouse Elite 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ESPNU — Mississippi at Texas A&M, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at TCU, 3 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

FISHING

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala., 8 a.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, 11:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United, 7:30 a.m.

ESPN — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund, 9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC, 6 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: TBD, Championship, 1 p.m.

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

FOX — TSL: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston, 3 p.m.

