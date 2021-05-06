Local and TV schedule for Saturday, May 8

LOCAL
BASEBALL
Auburn at Fulton, 11 a.m.
Onondaga at Weedsport, 11 a.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Skaneateles, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Moravia at Groton, 10 a.m.
Dryden at Port Byron, 11 a.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
Skaneateles at Hannibal, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jordan-Elbridge at Syracuse City, 1 p.m.
Westhill at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Rome Free Academy at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Auburn at Westhill, 3 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 8:55 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Steakhouse Elite 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C., 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ESPNU — Mississippi at Texas A&M, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at TCU, 3 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ESPNU — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.
FISHING
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Neely Henry Lake, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala., 8 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand, 11:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United, 7:30 a.m.
ESPN — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund, 9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City, 12:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC, 6 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: TBD, Championship, 1 p.m.
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
FOX — TSL: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston, 3 p.m.