Local and TV schedule for Saturday, Nov. 14

LOCAL
CROSS COUNTRY
Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 10 a.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul, 3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul, 6:55 a.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla., 10 a.m.
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla., 3 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla., 6 p.m.
ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul, 5:05 a.m. (Sunday)
BOXING
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz (Middleweights), Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook (Welterweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Indiana at Michigan State, 12 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina, 12 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee State at Marshall, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Army at Tulane, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Western Carolina at Liberty, 12 p.m.
FOX — Texas Christian at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
FS1 — Penn State at Nebraska, 12 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 12 p.m.
FS2 — Fresno State at Utah State, 2:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
FOX — Southern California at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
FS2 — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
FOX — Oregon at Washington State, 7 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Florida State at North Carolina State, 7:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida, 7:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
FOX — Utah at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
FS2 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Jose State, 10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oregon State at Washington, 11 p.m.
GOLF
CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga., 1 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas, 11 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United, 7:30 a.m.
SWIMMING
NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped), 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Singles Final, 8 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!