 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local and TV schedule for Saturday, Nov. 14
agate

Local and TV schedule for Saturday, Nov. 14

LOCAL

CROSS COUNTRY

Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 10 a.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul, 3:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul, 6:55 a.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla., 10 a.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla., 3 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: 12 Hours of Sebring, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, Fla., 6 p.m.

ESPN — Formula One: The Turkish Grand Prix, Istanbul Park Circuit, Istanbul, 5:05 a.m. (Sunday)

BOXING

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz (Middleweights), Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook (Welterweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC — Indiana at Michigan State, 12 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee State at Marshall, 12 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Army at Tulane, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Western Carolina at Liberty, 12 p.m.

FOX — Texas Christian at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

FS1 — Penn State at Nebraska, 12 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 12 p.m.

FS2 — Fresno State at Utah State, 2:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

FOX — Southern California at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baylor at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

FS2 — Nevada (Reno) at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Methodist at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

FOX — Oregon at Washington State, 7 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at North Carolina State, 7:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Temple at Central Florida, 7:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

FOX — Utah at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

FS2 — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Jose State, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon State at Washington, 11 p.m.

GOLF

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga., 1 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas, 11 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

NBCSN — FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United, 7:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

NBCSN — The Toyota U.S. Open (taped), 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Singles Final, 8 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News