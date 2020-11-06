Local and TV schedule for Saturday, Nov. 7

LOCAL
BOYS SOCCER
West Genesee at Skaneateles, 2 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Auburn at Central Square, 10 a.m.
Skaneateles, Weedsport at Jordan-Elbridge, 10 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn at Central Square, 10 a.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., 5 p.m.
BOXING
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — West Virginia at Texas, 12 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas State at Louisiana (Lafayette), 12 p.m.
FOX — Arizona State at Southern California, 12 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan at Indiana, 12 p.m.
ABC — Houston at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — Florida vs. Georgia, Jacksonville Fla., 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno State at Nevada (Las Vegas), 3:30 p.m.
BTN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Illinois OR Maryland at Penn State, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Texas Tech at Texas Christian, 3:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida State, 4 p.m.
FOX — Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 4 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Baylor at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
ABC — Stanford at Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.
NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
SECN — Tenessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.
FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 17, Sequeros to Alto de La Covatilla, 110 miles, (taped), 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, 5 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, 4 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., 12 p.m.
NBC — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., 2:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, 7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, 9:55 a.m.
NBC — Sheffield United at Chelsea, 12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona, Group Stage (taped), 8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio, 6:15 a.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, 5:45 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 1, 8 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 2, 10:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 2, 1 p.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final , 6:15 a.m. (Sunday)
