Local and TV schedule for Saturday, Oct. 10

LOCAL
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles at Westhill, 11 a.m.
Auburn at Cicero-North Syracuse, 12 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Canastota at Weedsport, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cicero-North Syracuse at Auburn, 12 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Central Square at Auburn, 10 a.m.
Skaneateles at CBA, 10 a.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany, 5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany, 8:55 a.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C., 3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Pala National, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif., 6 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord N.C., 8 p.m.
BOWLING
FOX — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va., 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 12 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia, 12 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty, 12 p.m.
FOX — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, 12 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — The Citadel at Army, 1:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young, 3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Middle Tennessee State at Florida International, 4 p.m.
FOX — Kansas State at Texas Christian, 4 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State (From Columbia, Mo.) (taped), 4 p.m.
CBSSN — Temple at Navy, 6 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
ACCN — Alabama (Birmingham) at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, 6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., 11 a.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., 12 p.m
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., 2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
HORSE RACING
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — NC at LG, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
CBSSN — Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (WelterWeights), Paris, 11:30 a.m.
RUGBY
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta, Semifinal, 4:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol at Wasps, Semifinal (taped), 9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Exeter, Semifinal, 11:30 a.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Girl's Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open: Women's Final, Roland Garros, Paris, 9 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!