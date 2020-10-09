 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local and TV schedule for Saturday, Oct. 10
agate

Local and TV schedule for Saturday, Oct. 10

  • Updated

LOCAL

BOYS SOCCER

Skaneateles at Westhill, 11 a.m.

Auburn at Cicero-North Syracuse, 12 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Canastota at Weedsport, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cicero-North Syracuse at Auburn, 12 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Central Square at Auburn, 10 a.m.

Skaneateles at CBA, 10 a.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany, 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany, 8:55 a.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C., 3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Motocross: The Pala National, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif., 6 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord N.C., 8 p.m.

BOWLING

FOX — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va., 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC — Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina State at Virginia, 12 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Texas A&M, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty, 12 p.m.

FOX — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, 12 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — The Citadel at Army, 1:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas Tech at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m.

CBS — Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young, 3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Auburn, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Middle Tennessee State at Florida International, 4 p.m.

FOX — Kansas State at Texas Christian, 4 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Louisiana State (From Columbia, Mo.) (taped), 4 p.m.

CBSSN — Temple at Navy, 6 p.m.

ABC — Miami at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

NBC — Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Charlotte at North Texas, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

ACCN — Alabama (Birmingham) at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, 6 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., 11 a.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., 12 p.m

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., 2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — NC at LG, 12:55 a.m. (Sunday)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

CBSSN — Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (WelterWeights), Paris, 11:30 a.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Parramatta, Semifinal, 4:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Bristol at Wasps, Semifinal (taped), 9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Exeter, Semifinal, 11:30 a.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Girl's Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open: Women's Final, Roland Garros, Paris, 9 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News