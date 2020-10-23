 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Saturday, Oct. 24
agate

Local and TV schedule for Saturday, Oct. 24

LOCAL

BOYS SOCCER

Skaneateles at Marcellus, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Marcellus at Skaneateles, 2 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Marcellus, Mater Dei at Weedsport, 10 a.m.

Westhill at Skaneateles, 11 a.m.

BOYS GOLF

Cazenovia, Westhill at Skaneateles, 2 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Skaneateles at Westhill, 11 a.m.

ON TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS1 — AFL: Richmond vs. Geelong, Grand Final, The Gabba, Woolloongabba, Australia, 4:30 a.m.

AUTO RACING

ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 8:55 a.m.

CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Spa, Belgium, 9 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., 6 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped), 8 p.m.

CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Spa, Belgium (taped), 6 a.m. (Sunday)

BOXING

SHO — Showtime Championship: Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn., 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC — Oklahoma at Texas Christian, 12 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson, 12 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — Mercer at Army, 12 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 12 p.m.

FOX — Nebraska at Ohio State, 12 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas at Kansas State, 12 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulane at Central Florida, 2 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

CBS — Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Houston at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

FOX — Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Penn State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia State at Troy, 4 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada (Reno), 7 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Louisiana State, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Utah State at Boise State, 7 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio), 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist, 9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas State at Brigham Young, 10:15 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at San Jose State, 10:30 p.m.

CROSSFIT

CBS — The Reebok CrossFit Games: From Aromas, Calif., 1 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, 7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga., 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Third Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — LG at NC, 3:55 a.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ESPN2 — UFC 254 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Flash Forum, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 12 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — Premiership: London vs. Exeter, Final, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England (taped), 12 p.m.

NBCSN — Six Nations: Italy at Ireland (taped), 2 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Melbourne, Grand Final, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sampdoria at Atalanta, 8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham, 9:55 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 12:30 p.m.

 

TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Semifinals, 8 a.m.

