Local and TV schedule for Saturday, Oct. 24

LOCAL
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles at Marcellus, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marcellus at Skaneateles, 2 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Marcellus, Mater Dei at Weedsport, 10 a.m.
Westhill at Skaneateles, 11 a.m.
BOYS GOLF
Cazenovia, Westhill at Skaneateles, 2 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Skaneateles at Westhill, 11 a.m.
ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS1 — AFL: Richmond vs. Geelong, Grand Final, The Gabba, Woolloongabba, Australia, 4:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING
ESPN — Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 8:55 a.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Spa, Belgium, 9 a.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 4:30 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., 6 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped), 8 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Spa, Belgium (taped), 6 a.m. (Sunday)
BOXING
SHO — Showtime Championship: Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn., 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ABC — Oklahoma at Texas Christian, 12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Clemson, 12 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State, 12 p.m.
CBSSN — Mercer at Army, 12 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 12 p.m.
FOX — Nebraska at Ohio State, 12 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas at Kansas State, 12 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulane at Central Florida, 2 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
CBS — Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Houston at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
FOX — Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Penn State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia State at Troy, 4 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech, 5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada (Reno), 7 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina at Louisiana State, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Utah State at Boise State, 7 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Miami, 8 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio), 8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist, 9 p.m.
ESPN — Texas State at Brigham Young, 10:15 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Air Force at San Jose State, 10:30 p.m.
CROSSFIT
CBS — The Reebok CrossFit Games: From Aromas, Calif., 1 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, 7 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga., 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Third Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — LG at NC, 3:55 a.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN2 — UFC 254 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Flash Forum, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 12 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
FOX — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Premiership: London vs. Exeter, Final, Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham, England (taped), 12 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Italy at Ireland (taped), 2 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Penrith vs. Melbourne, Grand Final, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, 4 a.m. (Sunday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sampdoria at Atalanta, 8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham, 9:55 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Semifinals, 8 a.m.
