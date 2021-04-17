Local and TV schedule for Sunday, April 18

LOCAL
MONDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Auburn at Nottingham, 6:30 p.m.
Weedsport at South Seneca, 7 p.m.
ON TV
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
ESPN — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy, 8:55 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped), 10 a.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Algrave International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped), 2 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The TOYOTA OWNERS 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., 3 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped), 8 p.m.
BOWLING
FOX — PBA: The Super Slam, Annandale, Va., 12:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ACCN — Clemson at Miami, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special, 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
SECN — Southeastern Conference Tournament: Final Round, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala. (taped), 8:30 a.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
CBSSN — Lafayette at Lehigh, 12 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — Michigan at Northwestern, 12:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
FS1 — Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Georgetown, Championship, Providence, R.I., 11 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin, Championship, State College, Pa., 12 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SECN — Florida at Alabama, 2 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona St., 4 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri, 4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington, 6 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Nebraska, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., 2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Texas, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., 5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Florida, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., 7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Purdue, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., 8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: W. Kentucky vs. Kentucky, Third Round, Omaha, Neb., 10 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Final Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla., 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races,1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 5:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — New Orleans at New York, 1:15 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at LA Clippers, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBC — Washington at Boston, 12 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
NBCSN — NY Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
RODEO
CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped), 1 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped), 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United, 11 a.m.
ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami, 3 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew, 5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey, 10 p.m.
SURFING
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, Sydney, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final, 8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, 12 p.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)
MONDAY
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers, 10:05 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United, 3 p.m.