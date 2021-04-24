Local and TV schedule for Sunday, April 25

LOCAL
MONDAY
GIRLS GOLF
Christian Brothers Academy at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Skaneateles at Baldwinsville, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cato-Meridian at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
NBC — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., 2 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Endurance Cup, Monza, Italy (taped), 3 p.m.
BOWLING
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn., 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SECN — Tennessee at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.
ESPNU — Duke at Virginia, 2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at California, 3 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State, 4 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa, 5 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN'S)
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Sea Island, Ga., 7:30 a.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan, 12 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville, 12 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan, 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky, 12 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at UCLA, 4 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate, 5 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — UCI: The Liège-Bastogne-Liège, 161.2 miles, Liège, Belgium (taped), 2 p.m.
FISHING
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas, 8 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain, 8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, First Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston, 1 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers,7 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Diego at LA Dodgers (StatCast), 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Boston at Charlotte, 1:15 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBC — Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
NBCSN — Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
RODEO
CBS — PBR: The Nampa Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (taped), 2 p.m.
RUGBY
FS1 — MLR: New England at Old Glory DC, 3:30 p.m.
SAILING
CBSSN — SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda, 1 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at Benevento, 6:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton, 7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United, 9 a.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals, 8 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)
MONDAY
GOLF
GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Second Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 4 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Carolina at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)