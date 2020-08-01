You have permission to edit this article.
Local and TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 2
agate

Local and TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 2

  • Updated

ON TV

SUNDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle, 4 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide, 5 a.m. (Monday)

AUTO RACING

ESPN — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, 9:05 a.m.

NBC — IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 12 p.m.

FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., 3 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, 7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich., 3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, 5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN — Hanwha at LG, 3:55 a.m.

LACROSSE

NBCSN — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 12 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

TBS — NY Mets at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Texas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ABC — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Sacramento vs. Orlando, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m.

ABC — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

USA — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2 p.m.

NBC — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Round Robin: St. Louis vs. Colorado, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6:30 p.m.

NHLN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), 9 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Semifinals, 11 a.m.

CBS — WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 12 p.m.

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's & Women's Finals, 3 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Phoenix vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 1 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m.

MONDAY

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN — TBA, 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — NY Mets at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9:05 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 12 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2:30 p.m.

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 4 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6:30 p.m.

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.

