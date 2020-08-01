Local and TV schedule for Sunday, Aug. 2

ON TV
SUNDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle, 4 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide, 5 a.m. (Monday)
AUTO RACING
ESPN — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, 9:05 a.m.
NBC — IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., 12 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., 3 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, 7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich., 3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, 5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., 7 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — Hanwha at LG, 3:55 a.m.
LACROSSE
NBCSN — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 12 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — NY Mets at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Texas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Sacramento vs. Orlando, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m.
ABC — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
USA — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 3 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Round Robin: St. Louis vs. Colorado, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6:30 p.m.
NHLN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), 9 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Semifinals, 11 a.m.
CBS — WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., 12 p.m.
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's & Women's Finals, 3 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Phoenix vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 1 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m.
MONDAY
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN — TBA, 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday)
MLB BASEBALL
FS1 — NY Mets at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 9:05 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 12 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 4 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6:30 p.m.
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 10:30 p.m.
