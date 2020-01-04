LOCAL

MONDAY

BOWLING

Auburn at Oswego, 3:30 p.m.

Weedsport at CBA, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cortland at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Clinton at Skaneateles (girls), 7 p.m.

APW at Port Byron, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Port Byron at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Weedsport at Cato-Meridian, 7 p.m.

ON TV

SUNDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason, 12 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Davidson at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

NBCSN — Massachusetts at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

FOX — St. John's at Xavier, 4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon State at Colorado, 6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.

FS1 — Southern California at Washington, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 12 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Purdue, 12 p.m.

CBSSN — East Carolina at Central Florida, 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan State at Michigan, 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida, 12 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Louisville, 2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

CBSSN — Villanova at St. John's, 2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at South Florida, 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisiana State at Missouri, 2 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn, 2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon State, 3 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Memphis at Houston, 4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi State at Georgia, 4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon, 5 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Alabama, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

BTN — Oregon State at Michigan, 4 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Maui, Hawaii, 6 p.m.

IIHF HOCKEY

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic, 9 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: Russia vs. TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic, 1 p.m.

NBAGL BASKETBALL

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Capital City, 3 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at New Orleans, 1:05 a.m.

NBC — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at Philadelphia, 4:40 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NHLN — Florida at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Nashville at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

RUGBY

NBCSN — Premiership: Wasps vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

SKIING

NBCSN — FIS World Cup: Men's Slalom, Zagreb, Croatia (taped), 1 a.m. (Monday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Torino at AS Roma, 2:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, 3 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, 6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, 6 a.m. (Monday)

MONDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

CBSSN — Colgate at Army, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern at Prairie View A&M, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio State at Maryland, 7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Iowa State, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — The LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana (Lafayette) vs. Miami (Ohio), Mobile, Ala., 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

FS1 — Arizona State at Ohio State, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0