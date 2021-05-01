Local and TV schedule for Sunday, May 2

LOCAL
MONDAY
BASEBALL
Bishop Ludden at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 4:45 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Pulaski, 5 p.m.
Solvay at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Groton at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Port Byron at Bishop Ludden, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Chittenango, 4:30 p.m.
Weedsport at Onondaga, 4:45 p.m.
Fulton at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Pulaski at Cato-Meridian, 5:15 p.m.
GOLF
Cato-Meridian, Weedsport at Fabius Pompey, 3:30 p.m.
Moravia at Groton, 3:30 p.m.
Westhill at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Oswego, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Elmira Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Moravia at Dryden, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
ESPN — Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, 9:55 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta, 10:30 a.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica: The King of the Beggers, Road Atlanta, Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — GT: World Challenge America, Austin, Texas, 2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Buschy McBusch Race 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 3 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road Atlanta, Atlanta, 3 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: The XPEL 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 5 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Spain, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain (taped), 7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Southern Nationals, Atlanta Dragway, Atlanta, 11:30 p.m.
BOWLING
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SECN — Missouri at Alabama, 12 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisville at Clemson, 2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Florida, 3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA, 3 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., Quarterfinal, 3 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse at North Carolina, Championship
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, Championship, University Park, Pa., 12 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College, 2 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at LSU, 6 p.m.
DIVING
NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped), 1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped), 2 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Final Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain, 8 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., 1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Final Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas, 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Atlanta at Toronto OR Detroit at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at LA Lakers, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBC — Tampa Bay at Detroit, 3 p.m.
RODEO
CBS — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Omaha, Neb. (taped), 2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 2 and Championship, Omaha, Neb. (taped), 6 p.m.
RUGBY
CBSSN — MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle, 8 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Genoa at Lazio, 6:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, 8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester United, 11:25 a.m.
ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, 1 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur, 2:10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, 9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Club Puebla at Santos Laguna (taped), 4 a.m. (Monday)
SURFING
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)
TRACK AND FIELD
NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland (taped), 11:30 p.m.
MONDAY
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Golden State at New Orleans, 7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers, 10:05 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster at La Rochelle, 12 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Liga MX: Club Puebla at Santos Laguna (taped), 4 a.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 6 a.m.