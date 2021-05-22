Local and TV schedule for Sunday, May 23

LOCAL
MONDAY
BASEBALL
Moravia at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Grimes at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at APW, 5 p.m.
Groton at Union Springs, at Wells College, 5 p.m.
Auburn at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Groton at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Marathon at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at Baldwinsville, 5 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Mexico, 5 p.m.
GOLF
Skaneateles at Marcellus, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga, Union Springs at Moravia, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Southern Cayuga at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Chittenango, 5 p.m.
Union Springs at Elmira Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Moravia, Southern Cayuga, Union Springs at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.
SAS at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Weedsport, 5:30 p.m.
ON TV
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 8:55 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 11 a.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 2:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va., 3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Mopar Express Lane SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, 6 p.m.
GOLF
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., 10 a.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., 1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Final Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va., 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees OR Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 1, 1 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Playoff: LA Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 1, 7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 1, 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 4, 2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 4, 5 p.m.
USA — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 5, 7 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, First Round, Game 3, 7:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.