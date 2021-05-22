 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local and TV schedule for Sunday, May 23
agate

Local and TV schedule for Sunday, May 23

LOCAL

MONDAY

BASEBALL

Moravia at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Grimes at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at APW, 5 p.m.

Groton at Union Springs, at Wells College, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Groton at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Marathon at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Auburn at Baldwinsville, 5 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Mexico, 5 p.m.

GOLF

Skaneateles at Marcellus, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cayuga, Union Springs at Moravia, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Southern Cayuga at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Chittenango, 5 p.m.

Union Springs at Elmira Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Moravia, Southern Cayuga, Union Springs at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.

SAS at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Weedsport, 5:30 p.m.

ON TV

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 8:55 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 11 a.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: Qualifying Day 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va., 3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Mopar Express Lane SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, 6 p.m.

GOLF

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., 10 a.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C., 1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Final Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va., 3 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees OR Boston at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 1, 1 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Playoff: LA Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 1, 3:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 1, 7 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 1, 9:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 4, 2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 4, 5 p.m.

USA — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 5, 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, First Round, Game 3, 7:30 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News