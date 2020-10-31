Local and TV schedule for Sunday, Nov. 1

LOCAL
MONDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Weedsport at Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Skaneateles at West Genesee, 6 p.m.
Auburn at Liverpool, 7 p.m.
ON TV
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy, 7:05 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped), 2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, Salinas, Calif. (taped), 6:30 p.m.
BOWLING
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, Centreville, Va., 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
ACCN — Wake Forest at Boston College,
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
SECN — Kentucky at Missouri, 1 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College, 1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Las Vegas (taped), 12 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus, 4:30 a.m.
GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, 11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla., 2 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at LG, 4:25 a.m. (Monday)
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
FOX — Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
FOX — New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese, 6:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United, 9 a.m.
ABC — MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, Final, 8:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
CBSSN — ISL: The N 6, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 12 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Kazakhstan-ATP Singles Final & Vienna-ATP Doubles Final, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP Singles Final, 8 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Monday)
MONDAY
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Giants, 8:15 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Fulham, 12:25 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Leeds United, 2:55 p.m.
SWIMMING
CBSSN — ISL: The N 6, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
