 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local and TV schedule for Sunday, Nov. 1
agate

Local and TV schedule for Sunday, Nov. 1

LOCAL

MONDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

Weedsport at Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Skaneateles at West Genesee, 6 p.m.

Auburn at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

ON TV

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola, Italy, 7:05 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped), 2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., 2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA Weathertech: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, Salinas, Calif. (taped), 6:30 p.m.

BOWLING

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, Centreville, Va., 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

ACCN — Wake Forest at Boston College,

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri, 1 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Boston College, 1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Las Vegas (taped), 12 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus, 4:30 a.m.

GOLF —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, 11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla., 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at LG, 4:25 a.m. (Monday)

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

FOX — Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

FOX — New Orleans at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPNEWS — Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese, 6:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United, 9 a.m.

ABC — MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay, Final, 8:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

CBSSN — ISL: The N 6, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 12 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Kazakhstan-ATP Singles Final & Vienna-ATP Doubles Final, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP Singles Final, 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Monday)

MONDAY

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Giants, 8:15 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Fulham, 12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Leeds United, 2:55 p.m.

SWIMMING

CBSSN — ISL: The N 6, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News