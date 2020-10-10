Local and TV schedule for Sunday, Oct. 11

LOCAL
MONDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Weedsport at Auburn, 10:30 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 10 a.m.
ON TV
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Aramco Eifel Grand Prix, Nürburgring Track, Nürburg, Germany, 8:05 a.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 11 a.m.
CBSSN — DTM: The Zolder 1, Circuit Zolder, Heusden-Zolder, Belgium (taped), 1 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor , Superspeedway, Concord N.C., 2:30 p.m.
FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The French Grand Prix, Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France (taped), 6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Barcelona, Spain (taped), 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
ACCN — Navy at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
ESPNU — Arkansas at Alabama, 3 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.
SECN — Louisiana State at Mississippi State, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN'S)
ESPNU — The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Men's Championship, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — The 2020 Oracle ITA Masters by UTR: Women's Championship, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles (taped), 11:30 a.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, 6 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., 10 a.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., 12 p.m
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., 2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Petco Park, San Diego, 7:37 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ABC — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Baltimore, Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at Atlanta, Arizona at NY Jets, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, LA Rams at Washington, 1 p.m.
FOX — Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Cleveland, NY Giants at Dallas, 4:25 a.m.
NBC — Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Tulsa, Okla., 3 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France, 2:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna, 8 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion, 7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA-WSL: Manchester City at Chelsea, 9:30 a.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris, 5:30 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open: Men's Final, Roland Garros, Paris, 9 a.m.
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)
MONDAY
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — Denver at New England, 5 p.m.
ESPN — LA Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!