LOCAL

MONDAY

BOYS GOLF

Auburn at Jamesville-DeWitt, 3:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cortland at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Moravia at Newfield, 4:30 p.m.

Liverpool at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dryden at Southern Cayuga, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fowler at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Central Square at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Mexico at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.

ON TV

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Dodge Nationals, Mohnton, Pa., 2 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Monterey Grand Prix, Monterey, Calif., 3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The South Point 400, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — North Carolina at Arkansas, 1 p.m.

CYCLING

NBCSN — Vuelta A España: Stage 21, 65 miles, Fuenlabrada to Madrid, Spain (taped), 1 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 3, Perthshire, Scotland, 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, final round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, final round, Grand Blanc, Mich. (taped), 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., 12:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

TBS — Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

YES — NY Yankees at Toronto, 1 p.m.

MLB — Oakland at Texas OR Cincinnati at Arizona (games joined in progress), 4:30 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — Buffalo at NY Giants, 1 p.m.

FOX — Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

FOX — New Orleans at LA Rams, 4 p.m.

NBC — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Bournemouth, 8:55 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, 9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Watford, 11:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Sassuolo at AS Roma, 11:55 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at SC Paderborn, 12 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, 12:30 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: D.C. United at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

FS2 — MFL: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, Qualifying, 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Sporting KC at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — WTA: The Jiangxi Open, Singles Final, Nanchang, China, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Singles & Doubles Final, Cary, N.C., 1 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, 10 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)

WNBA

ESPN2 — Playoff: Seattle at Los Angeles, Elimination Game, 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Chicago at Las Vegas, Elimination Game, 5 p.m.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup China 2019: Australia vs. France, Third-Place Game, Beijing, 4 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup China 2019: Spain vs. Argentina, Final, Beijing, 8 a.m.

MONDAY

MLB BASEBALL

MLB — Washington at St. Louis OR San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

SNY — NY Mets at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

MLB — Kansas City at Oakland OR Miami at Arizona (games joined in progress), 10:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — Cleveland at NY Jets, 8 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Aston Villa, 2:55 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France, 12 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, 10 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

WRESTLING

NBCSN — World Wrestling Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan., 7 p.m.

