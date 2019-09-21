LOCAL
MONDAY
BOYS GOLF
CBA at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.
Fulton at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Newfield at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Tully at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Jordan-Elbridge, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Port Byron, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
South Seneca at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.
Groton at Moravia, 6:30 p.m.
ON TV
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore, 8:05 a.m.
NBC — IndyCar Racing: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif., 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
SEC — Alabama at Arkansas, 3 p.m.
ESPNU — Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Michigan, 3 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, final round, Surrey, England, 7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, Jackson, Miss., 3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Sanford International, final round, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped), 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., 12:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
YES — Toronto at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.
TBS — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
FOX — NY Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
CBS — New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
NBC — LA Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PRCA Tour Finale, 8:30 p.m.
RUGBY
NBC — World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, Sapporo, Japan, 6 a.m.
NBC — World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Scotland, Pool A, Yokohama, Japan, 12:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham, 8:55 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Mönchengladbach, 9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, 11:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Fiorentina at Atalanta, 11:55 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, 12 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Minnesota at Portland, 3:55 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 3, Geneva, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 11 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — Playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 3, 5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Connecticut at Los Angeles, Semifinals, Game 3, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
NBCSN — UWW World Wrestling Champs - Day 9 (Same-Day Tape), 7:30 p.m.
MONDAY
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
NBCSN — AVP: The Hawaii Open, Day 4, Wakiki, Hawaii (taped), 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLB — Boston at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
SNY — Miami at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
MLB — St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
ESPN — Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 11 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)