LOCAL

MONDAY

BOYS GOLF

CBA at Skaneateles, 3:30 p.m.

Fulton at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Newfield at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Tully at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Jordan-Elbridge, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Port Byron, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

South Seneca at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.

Groton at Moravia, 6:30 p.m.

ON TV

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore, 8:05 a.m.

NBC — IndyCar Racing: The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif., 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Wisconsin at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

SEC — Alabama at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Michigan, 3 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, final round, Surrey, England, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, final round, Jackson, Miss., 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Sanford International, final round, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped), 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., 12:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

YES — Toronto at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.

TBS — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — Cincinnati at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

FOX — NY Giants at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

CBS — New Orleans at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

NBC — LA Rams at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PRCA Tour Finale, 8:30 p.m.

RUGBY

NBC — World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, Sapporo, Japan, 6 a.m.

NBC — World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Scotland, Pool A, Yokohama, Japan, 12:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham, 8:55 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Mönchengladbach, 9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, 11:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Fiorentina at Atalanta, 11:55 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, 12 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Minnesota at Portland, 3:55 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 3, Geneva, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 11 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Monday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN2 — Playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 3, 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Connecticut at Los Angeles, Semifinals, Game 3, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

NBCSN — UWW World Wrestling Champs - Day 9 (Same-Day Tape), 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

NBCSN — AVP: The Hawaii Open, Day 4, Wakiki, Hawaii (taped), 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLB — Boston at Tampa Bay OR Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

SNY — Miami at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

MLB — St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

ESPN — Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 11 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

