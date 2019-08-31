ON TV
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Stavelot, Belgium, 9:05 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: U.S. Nationals, qualifying, Indianapolis, 2 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Racing: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Live Indianapolis, Indianapolis, 4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bojangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C., 6 p.m.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
NBCSN — AVP: Gold Series Championships, Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
BIG 3 BASKETBALL
CBS — 3rd Place Game: Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
CBS — Championship Game: Triplets vs. Killer 3's, Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, Atlanta, 3 p.m.
NFL — Alabama A&M & Morehouse College, 3:30 p.m.
ABC — Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
BTN — UCLA at Indiana, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Tennessee at Illinois, 2 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland, 6 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, Newburgh, Indiana, 1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, Calgary, Alberta, 4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, final round, Portland, Ore., 6:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — Oakland at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.
MLB — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN BIKING
NBCSN — UCI: World Championships, Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (taped), 1 a.m. (Monday)
ROWING
NBCSN — FISA World Championships: Day 8, finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped), 12:30 a.m. (Monday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolves at Everton, 8:55 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen, 9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal, 11:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, 11:55 a.m.
FS1 — Fortuna Düsseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt, 12 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
NBC — IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zürich (taped), 1 p.m.
X GAMES
ESPNEWS — Norway 2019: skate street, ski and snowboard big air, Fornebu, Norway, 9 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Norway 2019: moto x, women's snowboard, women's skateboard, Fornebu, Norway, 11:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Norway 2019: women's ski, moto x, snowboard, skate, Fornebu, Norway, 4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Norway 2019: ski big air, moto x, Fornebu, Norway, 7 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
NBA — Atlanta at Seattle, 7 p.m.