ON TV

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Stavelot, Belgium, 9:05 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: U.S. Nationals, qualifying, Indianapolis, 2 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Racing: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Live Indianapolis, Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bojangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C., 6 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

NBCSN — AVP: Gold Series Championships, Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

BIG 3 BASKETBALL

CBS — 3rd Place Game: Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

CBS — Championship Game: Triplets vs. Killer 3's, Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, Atlanta, 3 p.m.

NFL — Alabama A&M & Morehouse College, 3:30 p.m.

ABC — Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

BTN — UCLA at Indiana, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

BTN — Tennessee at Illinois, 2 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland, 6 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, Newburgh, Indiana, 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, Calgary, Alberta, 4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, final round, Portland, Ore., 6:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 12:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

TBS — Oakland at NY Yankees, 1 p.m.

MLB — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN BIKING

NBCSN — UCI: World Championships, Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (taped), 1 a.m. (Monday)

ROWING

NBCSN — FISA World Championships: Day 8, finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped), 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolves at Everton, 8:55 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen, 9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal, 11:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, 11:55 a.m.

FS1 — Fortuna Düsseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt, 12 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 11 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

NBC — IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zürich (taped), 1 p.m.

X GAMES

ESPNEWS — Norway 2019: skate street, ski and snowboard big air, Fornebu, Norway, 9 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Norway 2019: moto x, women's snowboard, women's skateboard, Fornebu, Norway, 11:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Norway 2019: women's ski, moto x, snowboard, skate, Fornebu, Norway, 4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Norway 2019: ski big air, moto x, Fornebu, Norway, 7 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

NBA — Atlanta at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags