LOCAL
FIELD HOCKEY
Cato-Meridian vs. Auburn, county tournament consolation, at Holland Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Port Byron vs. Weedsport, county tournament championship, at Holland Stadium, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Auburn vs. Fulton, at Mexico High School, 1 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Jordan-Elbridge at Westhill, 12 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 1, Stavelot, Belgium, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — UCLA at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
CBSSN — Florida A&M at Central Florida, 7:30 p.m.
SEC — Texas State at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
FS1 — South Dakota State at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — Vuelta A España: Stage 6, 122 miles, Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat, Spain (taped), 12 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland, 5:30 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, Valais, Switzerland, 9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, first round, Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, Valais, Switzerland, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPNU — Katy (Texas) at North Shore (Texas), 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLB — Tampa Bay at Houston OR Oakland at Kansas City (1 p.m.), 2 p.m.
MLB — Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR Cincinnati at Miami, 7 p.m.
SNY — Chicago Cubs at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
MLB — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress), 10 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFL — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
NFL — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
ROWING
NBCSN — FISA World Championship: From Ottensheim, Austria (taped), 12 a.m. (Friday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPN — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 12 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 6 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zurich, 2 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.