LOCAL

BOWLING

Auburn at Liverpool, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Auburn at Central Square, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weedsport at Port Byron, 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Oswego at Skaneateles (girls), 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

Watkins Glen at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cato-Meridian at Port Byron, 7 p.m.

CBA at Weedsport, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Central Square at Auburn, 6 p.m.

ON TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — Iowa at Iowa State, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — College Football Awards: From Atlanta, 7 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2, Melbourne, Australia, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

ESPNU — Dematha (Md.) at Montverde (Fla.), 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

FOX — NY Jets at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

NFLN — NY Jets at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

RODEO

CBSSN — PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

