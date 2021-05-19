Local and TV schedule for Thursday, May 20

LOCAL
BASEBALL
Bishop Ludden at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Union Springs at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
Weedsport at Bishop Ludde, 4:45 p.m.
Tully at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
Cazenovia at Jordan-Elbridge, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
LaFayette at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.
Auburn at Syracuse City, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Jordan-Elbridge at LaFayette, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Tully, 6 p.m.
Syracuse City at Auburn, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 3:30 p.m.
Groton at Moravia, 3:30 p.m.
Marathon at Southern Cayuga, 3:30 p.m.
Dryden at Union Springs, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Newark Valley at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Moravia at Watkins Glen, 5 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Elmira Heights, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Skaneateles at Hannibal, 5:15 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 5:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 8:55 a.m.
MLB BASEBALL
YES — NY Yankees at Texas, 2 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress), 5 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Philadelphia (7 p.m.), 7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers, 10:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Indiana at Washington, Play-In Round, 8 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
USA — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 3, 6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round, Game 3, 7 p.m.
NHLN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 3, 9:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.