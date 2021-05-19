 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local and TV schedule for Thursday, May 20
agate

Local and TV schedule for Thursday, May 20

LOCAL

BASEBALL

Bishop Ludden at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Union Springs at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

Weedsport at Bishop Ludde, 4:45 p.m.

Tully at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.

Cazenovia at Jordan-Elbridge, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

LaFayette at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at Syracuse City, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge at LaFayette, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Tully, 6 p.m.

Syracuse City at Auburn, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 3:30 p.m.

Groton at Moravia, 3:30 p.m.

Marathon at Southern Cayuga, 3:30 p.m.

Dryden at Union Springs, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

Newark Valley at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Moravia at Watkins Glen, 5 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Elmira Heights, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Skaneateles at Hannibal, 5:15 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 5:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice 2, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 8:55 a.m.

MLB BASEBALL

YES — NY Yankees at Texas, 2 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress), 5 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Philadelphia (7 p.m.), 7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at LA Dodgers, 10:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Indiana at Washington, Play-In Round, 8 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

USA — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 3, 6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round, Game 3, 7 p.m.

NHLN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Montréal at Toronto, First Round, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 3, 9:30 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News