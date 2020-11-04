 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Thursday, Nov. 5
Local and TV schedule for Thursday, Nov. 5

LOCAL

BOYS SOCCER

Jordan-Elbridge at Westhill, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Skaneateles at West Genesee, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Auburn at Homer, 7 p.m.

ON TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FS1 — Utah State at Nevada (Reno), 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado State, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C., 2 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C., 4:30 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C., 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri, 7 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, 4:30 a.m.

GOLF — LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, 1 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ESPNU — Booker T. Washington (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.), 8 p.m.

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at LG, 4:25 a.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

CBSSN — Bellator 251: Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson (Light Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

FOX — Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Waterhouse FC vs. Arcahaie FC, Round of 16, 6 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, 8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. Managua FC, Round of 16, 10:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

CBSSN — ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 10 a.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m.

