Local and TV schedule for Thursday, Nov. 5

LOCAL
BOYS SOCCER
Jordan-Elbridge at Westhill, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Skaneateles at West Genesee, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Auburn at Homer, 7 p.m.
ON TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FS1 — Utah State at Nevada (Reno), 7 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado State, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C., 2 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C., 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri, 7 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, 4:30 a.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, 1 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
ESPNU — Booker T. Washington (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.), 8 p.m.
HORSE RACING
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at LG, 4:25 a.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
CBSSN — Bellator 251: Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson (Light Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
FOX — Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
NFLN — Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Waterhouse FC vs. Arcahaie FC, Round of 16, 6 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, 8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. Managua FC, Round of 16, 10:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
CBSSN — ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
