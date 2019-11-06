LOCAL
GIRLS SWIMMING
Section III Class C diving championships, at Nottingham, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Union Springs at Candor, section semifinals, 4:15 p.m.
ON TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
BTN — Bryant at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPNU — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at South Florida, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
SEC — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala., 4:30 p.m.
SEC — SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, Semifinal, Orange Beach, Ala., 7 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, first round, Belek, Turkey, 4 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, first round, Phoenix, 3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, first round, Otsu, Japan, 10 p.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, second round, Belek, Turkey, 4 a.m. (Friday)
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Boston at Charlotte, 8 p.m.
TNT — Portland at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
FOX — LA Chargers at Oakland, 8:20 p.m.
NFL — LA Chargers at Oakland, 8:20 p.m.
RODEO
CBSSN — PBR World Finals: Bull Riding, Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ecuador vs. Italy, Round of 16, Espírito Santo, Brazil, 2:20 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Paraguay vs. Argentina, Round of 16, Espírito Santo, Brazil, 5:50 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Sweden, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan, 8 a.m.
TENNIS — USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, Knoxville, Tenn., 12 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, Milan, 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS — USTA: Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Early Rounds, 5:30 p.m.