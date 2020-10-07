 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Thursday, Oct. 8
agate

Local and TV schedule for Thursday, Oct. 8

  • Updated

LOCAL

BOYS GOLF

Westhill at Jordan-Elbridge, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 6:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Skaneateles at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.

Auburn at Oswego, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Weedsport at Cazenovia, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Jordan-Elbridge at Bishop Ludde, 5:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Mexico, 6 p.m.

East Syracuse Minoa at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fayetteville-Manlius at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Ludden at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.

Mexico at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.

ON TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL: Richmond vs. St. Kilda, Semifinal, Metricon Stadium, Carrara, Australia, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Aramco Grosser Preis Der Eifel 2020, Nürburg, Germany, 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN — Tulane at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)

ACCN — Florida State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor, 7 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., 1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

HORSE RACING

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Samsung at LG, 5:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — NC at LG, 1 a.m. (Friday)

MLB BASEBALL

FS1 — National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 3, Minute Maid Park, Houston, 2:08 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles (if necessary), 3:35 p.m.

TBS — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

MLBN — National League Division Series: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 9:08 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

FOX — Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

RUGBY

FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney, Semifinal, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Soccer: Serbia at Norway, Semifinal, 2:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Men's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, 9 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, 11 a.m.

NBCSN — WTA: The French Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, 11 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Women's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, 5 a.m. (Friday)

