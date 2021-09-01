 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Thursday, Sept. 2
agate

Local and TV schedule for Thursday, Sept. 2

  Updated

LOCAL

BOYS SOCCER

Southern Cayuga at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lansing at Skaneateles, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Maine-Endwell at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Port Byron or Cato-Meridian at Auburn, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Skaneateles at Tully, 3:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Auburn at West Genesee, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

Auburn at Oswego, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Southern Cayuga at Newfield, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Grimes at Jordan-Elbridge, 6 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands, 5:25 a.m. (Friday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BTN — Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Boise St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

ACCN — South Florida at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — East Carolina vs. Appalachian St., Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Weber St. at Utah, 7:30 p.m.

FOX — Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

SECN — Bowling Green at Tennessee, 8 p.m.

PAC-12N — S. Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome, 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind., 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta, 1 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Oakland at Detroit, 1 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Tampa Bay OR Miami at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Colorado OR Cleveland at Kansas City (Games Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.

TENNIS

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., 7 p.m.

