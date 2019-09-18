LOCAL
BOYS GOLF
Auburn at Oswego, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Auburn at Jamesville-DeWitt, 4:30 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Bishop Ludden, 4:30 p.m.
Moravia at Groton, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs/Port Byron at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Port Byron at Weedsport, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga at Odessa-Montour, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cortland at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge vs. Homer, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Grimes at Skaneateles, 6 p.m.
Moravia at Whitney Point, 6:30 p.m.
Trumansburg at Southern Cayuga, 6:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Dryden, 6:30 p.m.
ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — Finals Series: Geelong at Richmond, Preliminary Final, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 1, Singapore, 4:25 a.m. (Friday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN — Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
BTN — Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m.
SEC — Auburn at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Ohio State, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
FS1 — Washington at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
CYCLING
NBCSN — Vuelta A España: Madrid Challenge Stage, Madrid, Spain (taped), 2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England, 5 a.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England, 9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, Jackson, Miss., 2 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, second round, Incheon, South Korea, 10 p.m.
GOLF — European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England, 5 a.m. (Friday)
HORSE RACING
FS2 — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., 3 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLB — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Seattle at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.), 12 p.m.
MLB — San Diego at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveleand OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NFL — Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.
RUGBY
NBCSN — World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Russia, Pool A, Tokyo, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)
SURFING
FS2 — WSL: Championship Tour, Day 1, Lemoore, Calif., 11 a.m.
FS1 — WSL: Championship Tour, Day 1, Lemoore, Calif., 7 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Early Rounds & The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, 4 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds & The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Early Rounds, The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals, 11 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals, 6 a.m. (Friday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — Playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 2, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington, Semifinal, Game 2, 8:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
NBCSN — UWW: World Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (taped), 12 p.m.