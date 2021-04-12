Local and TV schedule for Tuesday, April 13

LOCAL
BOYS SOCCER
Union Springs at Groton, 4:30 p.m.
Marathon at Southern Cayuga, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Southern Cayuga at Lansing, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
Auburn at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.
Mexico at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
Waverly at Southern Cayuga, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Mexico at Cato-Meridian, 6:30 p.m.
Lansing at Union Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Weedsport, 7 p.m.
WINTER TRACK
Skaneateles at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta (taped), 10 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ACCN — Auburn at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
SECN — Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 2, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif., 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ACCN — Winthrop at Clemson, 4 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Oakland at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — LA Clippers at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LD Alajuelense at Atlanta United, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 6 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Marathón at Portland, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Arcahaie FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 10:30 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. at France, 3 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, 1 p.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)