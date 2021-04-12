 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Tuesday, April 13
agate

Local and TV schedule for Tuesday, April 13

LOCAL

BOYS SOCCER

Union Springs at Groton, 4:30 p.m.

Marathon at Southern Cayuga, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Southern Cayuga at Lansing, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

Auburn at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.

Mexico at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.

Waverly at Southern Cayuga, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Mexico at Cato-Meridian, 6:30 p.m.

Lansing at Union Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Weedsport, 7 p.m.

WINTER TRACK

Skaneateles at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta (taped), 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ACCN — Auburn at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.

SECN — Florida St. at Florida, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 2, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif., 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ACCN — Winthrop at Clemson, 4 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Oakland at Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — LA Clippers at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: LD Alajuelense at Atlanta United, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Marathón at Portland, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Arcahaie FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 2nd Leg, 10:30 p.m.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

ESPN2 — International Friendly: U.S. at France, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, 1 p.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

