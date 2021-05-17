Local and TV schedule for Tuesday, May 18

LOCAL
BASEBALL
Jordan-Elbridge at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at West Genesee, 4:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Southern Cayuga at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jordan-Elbridge at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.
Auburn at Oswego, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Westhill at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.
Oswego at Auburn, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Union Springs at Lansing, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Southern Cayuga at Waverly, 5 p.m.
Trumansburg at Union Springs, 5:15 p.m.
Homer at Skaneateles, 5:45 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Pulaski at Port Byron, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Auburn at Syracuse City, 5 p.m.
ON TV
MLB BASEBALL
SNY — NY Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Texas, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Play-In Round: Charlotte at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
TNT — Play-In Round: Washington at Boston, 9 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 2, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 2, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea, 3:10 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.