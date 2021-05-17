 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Tuesday, May 18
Local and TV schedule for Tuesday, May 18

LOCAL

BASEBALL

Jordan-Elbridge at Phoenix, 4:30 p.m.

Auburn at West Genesee, 4:45 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Southern Cayuga at Marathon, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.

Auburn at Oswego, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Westhill at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

Oswego at Auburn, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Union Springs at Lansing, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Southern Cayuga at Waverly, 5 p.m.

Trumansburg at Union Springs, 5:15 p.m.

Homer at Skaneateles, 5:45 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Pulaski at Port Byron, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Auburn at Syracuse City, 5 p.m.

ON TV

MLB BASEBALL

SNY — NY Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Texas, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Play-In Round: Charlotte at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

TNT — Play-In Round: Washington at Boston, 9 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 2, 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 2, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea, 3:10 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

