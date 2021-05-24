Local and TV schedule for Tuesday, May 25

LOCAL
BASEBALL
Weedsport at Tully, 5 p.m.
Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 5:15 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Skaneateles at Homer, 5 p.m.
Tully at Weedsport, 5 p.m.
Central Square at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jordan-Elbridge at Tully, 6 p.m.
Oswego at Auburn, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
CBA at Skaneateles, 6 p.m.
Tully at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
Skaneateles at Westhill, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Skaneateles at Mexico, 5 p.m.
Trumansburg at Southern Cayuga, 5 p.m.
Elmira Heights at Moravia, 5:30 p.m.
ON TV
MLB BASEBALL
SNY — Colorado at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
YES — Toronto at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.
FS1 — LA Dodgers at Houston, 8 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at LA Angels OR Seattle at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: LA Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 2, 10 p.m.
NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 2, 10:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 4, 7:30 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 5, 8 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.