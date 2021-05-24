 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Tuesday, May 25
agate

Local and TV schedule for Tuesday, May 25

LOCAL

BASEBALL

Weedsport at Tully, 5 p.m.

Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 5:15 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Port Byron, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Skaneateles at Homer, 5 p.m.

Tully at Weedsport, 5 p.m.

Central Square at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Port Byron, 7 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge at Tully, 6 p.m.

Oswego at Auburn, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

CBA at Skaneateles, 6 p.m.

Tully at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

Skaneateles at Westhill, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at East Syracuse Minoa, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

Skaneateles at Mexico, 5 p.m.

Trumansburg at Southern Cayuga, 5 p.m.

Elmira Heights at Moravia, 5:30 p.m.

ON TV

MLB BASEBALL

SNY — Colorado at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

YES — Toronto at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at Houston, 8 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at LA Angels OR Seattle at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Boston at Brooklyn, First Round, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: LA Lakers at Phoenix, First Round, Game 2, 10 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 2, 10:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 4, 7:30 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 5, 8 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.

