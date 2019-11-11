ON TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

BTN — North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Missouri at Xavier, 7 p.m.

FS2 — New Hampshire at St. John's, 7 p.m.

SEC — Evansville at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami at Central Florida, 9 p.m.

ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Memphis vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore., 9 p.m.

SEC — Murray State at Tennessee, 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, Portland, Ore., 11:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Eastern Michigan at Akron, 8 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLB — Manager of the Year Awards, 6 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBA — Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

NBA — Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, 7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, 9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, 1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, 3 p.m.

