ON TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPNU — Pittsburgh at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
BTN — North Alabama at Indiana, 7 p.m.
CBSSN — Missouri at Xavier, 7 p.m.
FS2 — New Hampshire at St. John's, 7 p.m.
SEC — Evansville at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Miami at Central Florida, 9 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: Memphis vs. Oregon, Portland, Ore., 9 p.m.
SEC — Murray State at Tennessee, 9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, Portland, Ore., 11:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — Western Michigan at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Eastern Michigan at Akron, 8 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLB — Manager of the Year Awards, 6 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA — Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
NBA — Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Pittsburgh at NY Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, 7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, 9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, 1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, 3 p.m.