Local and TV schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 13

LOCAL
BOYS GOLF
Jordan-Elbridge at Christian Brothers Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Auburn at Oswego, 3:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Homer, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Jordan-Elbridge at Mater Dei Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Central Square at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
New Hartford at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Auburn at Central Square, 6:30 p.m.
Hannibal at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Homer at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.
Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Westhill at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
ON TV
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT, 5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
MLB BASEBALL
TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego, 8:30 p.m.
FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 6 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
CBS — Buffalo at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
RUGBY
FS2 — RSL: Hull FC vs. Huddersfield, Warrington, England, 12:30 p.m.
FS2 — RSL: Leeds at Warrington, 2:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany, 2:30 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
