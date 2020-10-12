 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local and TV schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 13
agate

Local and TV schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 13

LOCAL

BOYS GOLF

Jordan-Elbridge at Christian Brothers Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Auburn at Oswego, 3:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Homer, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Jordan-Elbridge at Mater Dei Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Central Square at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

New Hartford at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Auburn at Central Square, 6:30 p.m.

Hannibal at Jordan-Elbridge, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Homer at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.

Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Westhill at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.

ON TV

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.

KBO BASEBALL

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT, 5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Kiwoom at KT, 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB BASEBALL

TBS — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego, 8:30 p.m.

FS1 — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 6 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

CBS — Buffalo at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

RUGBY

FS2 — RSL: Hull FC vs. Huddersfield, Warrington, England, 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — RSL: Leeds at Warrington, 2:30 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany, 2:30 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News