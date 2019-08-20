LOCAL
NEW YORK-PENN LEAGUE
Blue All-Stars vs. Red All-Stars, in Staten Island, 7 p.m.
ON TV
AURORA GAMES
ESPNU — Day 2: Women's Gymnastics, ALBANY, N.Y., 7 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, first round, MöLNDAL, Sweden, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
HORSE RACING
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, YORK, England, 9 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., 1 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
ESPN — World Series: CHUNG NAM, South Korea vs. CHOFU CITY, Japan, International semifinal, WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., 3 p.m.
ESPN — World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., 7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., 7:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota OR Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
MLB — Philadelphia at Boston OR Cleveland at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Oakland, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
TNT — UEFA Champions League: Krasnodar at Olympiacos, first leg of the playoff round, 3 p.m.
ESPNEWS — USL: Tampa Bay at North Carolina FC, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
ESPNEWS — U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, FLUSHING, N.Y., 11 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Early Rounds, BRONX, N.Y., 11 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Early Rounds, WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., 3 p.m.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
NBA — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, MELBOURNE, Australia, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)