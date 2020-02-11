Local and TV schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 12

LOCAL
BOWLING
West Genesee at Weedsport, 4 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marcellus at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Trumansburg at Moravia, 7 p.m.
Weedsport at Port Byron, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Groton at Southern Cayuga, 6:30 p.m.
Moravia at Marathon, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Clinton at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Skaneateles at Oswego, 7 p.m.
ON TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
CBSSN — Xavier at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State, 7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn, 7 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Connecticut at Southern Methodist, 7 p.m.
ESPNU — George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth, 7 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
CBSSN — Providence at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
ESPNU — Houston at South Florida, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
ACCN — Western Carolina at Clemson, 2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Western Carolina at Clemson, 5 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia, 9 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Milwaukee at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Thursday)