Local and TV schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 12
LOCAL

BOWLING

West Genesee at Weedsport, 4 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Marcellus at Skaneateles, 6:30 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Trumansburg at Moravia, 7 p.m.

Weedsport at Port Byron, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Groton at Southern Cayuga, 6:30 p.m.

Moravia at Marathon, 7 p.m.

ICE HOCKEY

Clinton at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Skaneateles at Oswego, 7 p.m.

ON TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

CBSSN — Xavier at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State, 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Alabama at Auburn, 7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Connecticut at Southern Methodist, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth, 7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Providence at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Marquette at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa State at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

ESPNU — Houston at South Florida, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ACCN — Western Carolina at Clemson, 2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Western Carolina at Clemson, 5 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, Seaton, Australia, 9 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Milwaukee at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

