Local and TV schedule for Wednesday, June 2
agate

LOCAL

BASEBALL

Cato-Meridian at Weedsport, 4 p.m.

Marcellus at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.

Port Byron at Bishop Ludden, 4:30 p.m.

Auburn at Cortland, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bishop Ludden at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

Weedsport at Cato-Meridian, 4:45 p.m.

Cortland at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Skaneateles at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Jordan-Elbridge at Cortland, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

Skaneateles at Mexico, 4:30 p.m.

West Genesee at Auburn, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Auburn at Fowler, 4:45 p.m.

Cato-Meridian, Weedsport at Port Byron, 5 p.m.

Moravia, Southern Cayuga, Union Springs at Trumansburg, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Auburn at Central Square, 5 p.m.

ON TV

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.), 1 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress), 4 p.m.

YES — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Houston, 8 p.m.

MLBN — Oakland at Seattle OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (Games Joined in Progress), 10 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 5, 7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 5, 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 5, 9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 5, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 1, 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 2, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, 3 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

