Local and TV schedule for Wednesday, May 19

LOCAL
BASEBALL
Mater Dei Academy at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
Moravia at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Onondaga at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
Cato-Meridian at Tully, 5 p.m.
Westhill at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Moravia at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Port Byron at Onondaga, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Weedsport, 5 p.m.
Tully at Cato-Meridian, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 5:15 p.m.
GOLF
Marcellus at Cato-Meridian, 3:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Manlius Pebble Hill, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Nottingham at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Skaneateles at Westhill, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bishop Ludden, Manlius Pebble Hill, SAS at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.
Cazenovia at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.
Cortland at Auburn, 5 p.m.
ON TV
AUTO RACING
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
MLBN — Colorado at San Diego, 4 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at Chicago Cubs OR NY Mets at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: San Antonio at Memphis, Play-In Round, 7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Golden State at LA Lakers, Play-In Round, 10:05 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 3, 6:30 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 2, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 1, 9 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: St. Louis at Colorado, First Round, Game 2, 10:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Indiana at Connecticut , 7 p.m.