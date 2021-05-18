 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Wednesday, May 19
Local and TV schedule for Wednesday, May 19

LOCAL

BASEBALL

Mater Dei Academy at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.

Moravia at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Onondaga at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.

Cato-Meridian at Tully, 5 p.m.

Westhill at Skaneateles, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Moravia at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Port Byron at Onondaga, 4:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Weedsport, 5 p.m.

Tully at Cato-Meridian, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Jamesville-DeWitt at Auburn, 5:15 p.m.

GOLF

Marcellus at Cato-Meridian, 3:30 p.m.

Skaneateles at Manlius Pebble Hill, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Nottingham at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Skaneateles at Westhill, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Bishop Ludden, Manlius Pebble Hill, SAS at Weedsport, 4:30 p.m.

Cazenovia at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.

Cortland at Auburn, 5 p.m.

ON TV

AUTO RACING

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco, 5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at San Diego, 4 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Chicago Cubs OR NY Mets at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: San Antonio at Memphis, Play-In Round, 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Golden State at LA Lakers, Play-In Round, 10:05 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 3, 6:30 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 2, 8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 1, 9 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: St. Louis at Colorado, First Round, Game 2, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — Indiana at Connecticut , 7 p.m.

