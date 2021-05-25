Local and TV schedule for Wednesday, May 26

LOCAL
BASEBALL
Marathon at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Skaneateles at Bishop Grimes, 5 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Cazenovia, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Dryden at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Union Springs at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m.
Chittenango at Jordan-Elbridge, 5 p.m.
GOLF
Dryden at Southern Cayuga, 3:30 p.m.
Moravia at Lansing, 3:30 p.m.
Groton at Union Springs, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Auburn at Oswego, 5 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Watkins Glen, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bishop Ludden, MPH at Port Byron, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Skaneateles, 4:30 p.m.
Oswego at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Pulaski, SAS at Cato-Meridian, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Auburn at Cortland, 5 p.m.
ON TV
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox OR Baltimore at Minnesota (1 p.m.), 2 p.m.
SNY — Colorado at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
YES — Toronto at NY Yankees, 7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress), 10:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 2, 7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 2, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round. Game 6, 6:30 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 6, 8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 6, 9 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.