ON TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Virginia Commonwealth, 6 p.m.

BTN — McNeese State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Joseph's at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Ohio State, 7 p.m.

BTN — Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

CBSSN — Oklahoma State at College of Charleston, 9 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

SEC — Connecticut at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ESPN2 — Northern Illinois at Toledo, 8 p.m.

ESPNU — Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

ESPNU — Tennessee at Arkansas, 6 p.m.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

SEC — Auburn at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, first round, Sun City, South Africa, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB BASEBALL

MLB — BBWAA MLB Awards, 6 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

ESPN — LA Clippers at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at LA Lakers, 10 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

NBCSN — Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, 7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, 9 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, 1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, 3 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0