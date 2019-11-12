ON TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
ESPN2 — Louisiana State at Virginia Commonwealth, 6 p.m.
BTN — McNeese State at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
CBSSN — St. Joseph's at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Ohio State, 7 p.m.
BTN — Providence at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
CBSSN — Oklahoma State at College of Charleston, 9 p.m.
FS1 — Purdue at Marquette, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
SEC — Connecticut at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN2 — Northern Illinois at Toledo, 8 p.m.
ESPNU — Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
ESPNU — Tennessee at Arkansas, 6 p.m.
SEC — Auburn at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, first round, Sun City, South Africa, 2 a.m. (Thursday)
MLB BASEBALL
MLB — BBWAA MLB Awards, 6 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
ESPN — LA Clippers at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at LA Lakers, 10 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NBCSN — Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, 7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, 9 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, 1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, 3 p.m.