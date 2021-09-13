 Skip to main content
Local and TV schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 15
agate

LOCAL

GIRLS SOCCER

Dryden at Union Springs/Port Byron, 7 p.m.

Southern Cayuga at Lansing, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Cortland at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Auburn at Cortland, 4:30 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge at Skaneateles, 4:30 p.m.

Mater Dei, Pulaski at Weedsport, 5:45 p.m.

Port Byron/Union Springs at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Baldwinsville at Auburn, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

Christian Brothers Academy at Skaneateles, 4:30 p.m.

Marcellus at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.

ON TV

COLLEGE GOLF

GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

ACCN — Georgia St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

MLBN — Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington, 1 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Toronto, 4 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

SNY — St. Louis at NY Mets, 7 p.m.

YES — NY Yankees at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2, 9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped), 10 p.m.

TENNIS

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 12 p.m.

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

CBSSN — New York at Connecticut, 4 p.m.

