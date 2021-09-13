Local and TV schedule for Wednesday, Sept. 15

LOCAL
GIRLS SOCCER
Dryden at Union Springs/Port Byron, 7 p.m.
Southern Cayuga at Lansing, 7 p.m.
GOLF
Cortland at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Auburn at Cortland, 4:30 p.m.
Jordan-Elbridge at Skaneateles, 4:30 p.m.
Mater Dei, Pulaski at Weedsport, 5:45 p.m.
Port Byron/Union Springs at Cato-Meridian, 4:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Baldwinsville at Auburn, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Christian Brothers Academy at Skaneateles, 4:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Jordan-Elbridge, 4:30 p.m.
ON TV
COLLEGE GOLF
GOLF — The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
ACCN — Georgia St. at Clemson, 7 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Louisville, 7 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
MLBN — Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington, 1 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Seattle OR Tampa Bay at Toronto, 4 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
SNY — St. Louis at NY Mets, 7 p.m.
YES — NY Yankees at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona at LA Dodgers, 10 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2, 9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped), 10 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 5 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 6 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 11 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 12 p.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds, 6 a.m. (Thursday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
CBSSN — New York at Connecticut, 4 p.m.