FALCON LANES
Independent/Business League
Todd Brechue 652, Brian Brooks 588, Patricia Chapman 528, Jackie Gibbs 630, Joe Nadherny 594, Karen Nadherny 569. Nick Nadherny 643, Rick Pelc 628, Paul Roche 610, Bonnie Sherboneau 524, Richard signorelli 579, Richard Simmonds 618, Michael Stein 591, Matt Thomas 635, Jessica Yurco 495
Dick Guzalak Memorial
Joe Chekansky 828 (267, 299, 262, 1st 800 series), Kyle Bower 753, Zack Bobbett 749, Mike Capone 743, Mark Cook 699, Bob Dellostritto 689, Mick Pucino 671, Garrett Bishop 665, Frank Lumb 660, Shawn Murphy 641
Mr. Pizza 3217, 1143. Dellostritto Appliance Repair 3335, 1119, 1108, 1108
Auburn Seniors
Peg Gilmore 504, Teresa Goldmann 469, Erika Hollier 450, Darlene Treat 413, Theresa Smithler 390, Shirley Barber 368, Kathy Yorkey 360, Arlene Sherman 359, Patricia Robinson 355, Mary Jane Sanders 349
Neal Taylor 609, Steve Phillips 539, Rich Sarnicola 532, Jim Partridge 504, Orie Seamans 504, Bob Weslowski 467, Don Young 464, John Barber 455, Gregg Carpenter 448, Bill Miller 447, Erik Youells 406, Al Prosser 405
Cordial Couples
Arthur Fritz Jr. 624, Sherry House 506, Jerry Locastro 652, William Mott 589, Joel Smith 602
Falcon's Memorial League
James Clark 581, Lorie Fischer 479, Jackie Gibbs 665, Denice Hall 587, Stephen Herbert 601, Jeffrey Matty 651, Tyler Quinn 641
RAINBOW LANES
Bill Stanley Memorial League
Barry Marginean 740, Tom Winslow 702, Pat Donahue 680, Bill Bos 678(300), Ben Appleby 671, Chris Plis 667, Jerry Blumer 663, Jim Vivenzio 659, John Eadon 641, JT Locastro 637, Dennis Walawender 626, Gary Demarse 624, Kevin Mead 624, Brian Brooks 623, Joe Traver, Jr. 619, Chuck Tabone 616, Jeff Farrelly 616, Nick Downer 613, Jim Melfi 611, Greg Hypes 605, Dennis O'Donnell 604, Shawn Demarse 603
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Teresa Goldmann 525, Nancy Sheffield 492, Peg Gilmore 477, Marge McDonald 454, Kate Fletcher 431, Marie Cronin 423, Lori Hamel 422, Theresa Smithler 412, Sue Foster 393, Melissa Carson 388
Senior Stars
Tersa Goldmann 584, Joan Ashby 533, Peg Gilmore 500, Sharon Mills 490, Linda Weigand 469,Joan McCarthy 453, Sharon Murdick 451, Debbie Dzikoski 426, Mary Williams 424, Norma Ferguson 417, Ginny Sternberg 415
Dale Weigand 606, Rick Jordan 605, Gary Parker 588, Ted Murdick 577, Gary Gibbson 572, Tom Lloyd 508, Paul Cady 497, Glynn English 480, George Mills 462, Gregg Carpenter 459
STARLITE LANES
Hit-N-Miss
Chris Kustyn 567, James Casbarro 535
Ann Crowley 498, Linda Augustine 476, Denise Spafford 466, Susan Witchey 433, Kim Rooker 421
Friday Nite Mixed League
Mike Prior 745, Scott White 636, Tim Pidlypchak 632, Cliff Kopp 620, Tim Springstead 608, Chris Young 603, Mike Robinson 590, Rae Morris 574, Shawn Murphy 558, Anthony McPhearson 555
Becca Young 630, Meagan Kopp 558, Stacey Finnigan 540, Chrissy Morris 493, Debbie Clark 492, Janet Sacco 484, June Heath 457, Stephanie Siracusa 429
Starlite Juniors
Matt Fritz 617, Michael Jesmer 592, Jarid Wilkes 587, Nick Balog 577, Alex Guzewicz 544, Jim Casbarro 543, Matthew Ward 530, Brody Ryan 523, Thomas Radley 504, Jonathan Mulvihill 493
Kaylee Hodson 645, Keri Jesmer 614, Jenna Jump 498, Makayla Smith 487, Jamilyn Casbarro 487, Grace Wiseman 417, Brianna Sepulveda 392, Bethany Jump 31, Gracie Hahn 304, Grace Ryan 292
Starlite Pee Wees
Jaxon Bouma 184, Bennett Gibbs 179, Alexander Hartle 161
Joobie Leone 146, Meadow Bouma 132, Emily Hearns 108
Roland Carnicelli Memorial Mixed League
Amy Pidlypchak 491, Chick Pidlypchak 468, Tracy Clark 430
Ed Hall 606, Angelo Ventura 594, Todd Lehtonen 568, Dan Snyder 563