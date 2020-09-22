Local bowling scores for Sept. 23, 2020

FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Teri Goldmann 503, Peg Gilmore 474, Erika Hollier 444, Darlene Treat 375. Lee Parkis 372, Shari Parkis 371, Shirley Barber 364, Marion Fritz 340
John Barber 515, Gary Feldman 497, Steve Phillips 492, Neal Taylor 483, Don Young 473, Orie Seamans 465, Al Prosser 449, Bill Short 449, Gregg Carpenter 448, Rich Sarnicola 441
RAINBOW LANES
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Teri Goldmann 590, Peg Gilmore 450, Kate Fletcher 442, Pennie Youells 413, Theresa Smithler 408, Marge McDonald 408, Mellony Carner 393, Shirley Barber 384, Margaret Williams 384, Cheryl Pratt 383
Bill Stanley Memorial League
Chris Plis 753, Becca Young 732, Jeff Farrelly 723, Steve Gerry 682, Jerry Blumer 664, Kevin Mead 642, Steve Eastman, Jr. 640, Rick Gibson 639, JD Whiteside 638, Mitch Hamil 631, Nick Downer 630, Dennis O'Donnell 628, Doug Crawford 619, Joe Crawford 618, Bill Bos 608, Joe Traver, Jr. 602
STARLITE LANES
Friday Nite Mixed League
Mike Suarez 732, Tim Springstead 703, Cliff Kopp 696, Tim Pidlypchak 688, Chris Young 635, Scott White 615, Mike Robinson 581, Anthony Mcphearson 569, Ed Hall 561, Rae Morris 553
Stacey Finnigan 576, Bridgett Mattes 526, Renee Quick 516, Ann Fenton 486, Meagan Kopp 435, June Heath 416, Chrissy Morris 410, De Mcintosh 404, Stephanie Siracusa 402
Roland Carnicelli Memorial Mixed League
Amy Pidlypchak 526, Chick Pidlypchak 519, Sam Savery 491, Ashley Lehtonen 453
Ernie Rookier 605, Ed Hall 605, Angelo Ventura 544
LAST WEEK
FALCON LANES
Auburn Seniors
Peg Gilmore 481, Teresa Goldmann 480, Shari Parkis 435. Darlene Treat 398, Theresa Smithler 392, Erika Holier 375, Marlene Rigby 370, Shirley Barber 346
John Barber 571, Steve Phillips 552, Orie Seamans 503, Rich Sarnicola 477, Al Prosser 475, Don Young 464, Bob Wesloski 461, Neal Taylor 431, Paul Goldman 404
RAINBOW LANES
Thursday Morning Pastimes
Teresa Goldmann 505, Peg Gilmore 464, Charlene Wood 418, Theresa Smithler 406, Kate Fletcher 391, Lori Hamel 390, Marge McDonald 371, Mary Brown 365, Debbie Green 364, Kate Snyder 362
Bill Stanley Memorial League
Mike Suarez 749, Kevin Mead 720, Ben Appleby 699, Matt Fritz 696, Barry Marginean 695, Doug Crawford, 688, Jim Melfi 670, Dave Minor 635, Jesse Lee 633, Steve Eastman 632, Todd Moore 631, Rick Gibson 631, Nick Downer 616, Mike Lumb 611, Jeff Farrelly 611, Bill Bos 610, Phil Tabone 609
STARLITE LANES
Friday Nite Mixed League
Mike Prior 698, Tim Pidlypchak 661, Mike Suarez 655, Scott White 632, Tim Springstead 629, Mark Fletcher Sr. 601, Cliff Kopp 600, Rae Morris 577, Mike Robinson 541, Rob Springstead 534
Becca Young 622, Chrissy Morris 524, Ann Fenton 522, Stephanie Siracusa 460, Meagan Kopp 422
Roland Carnicelli Memorial Mixed League
Amy Pidlypchak 535, Ashley Lehtonen 521, Chick Pidlypchak 423
Ed Hall 664, Todd Lehtonen 580, Angelo Ventura 518
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!