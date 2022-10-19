Local Roundup: Auburn boys cross country wins SCAC title

The Auburn boys cross country team claimed a division title on Wednesday.

The Maroons finished first overall at the Salt City Athletic Conference championships, as well as first in the Empire division, in a league meet held in Baldwinsville.

Chris Howard was Auburn's best finisher. He finished the course in 16:31, which was the top time among Empire division runners and sixth overall.

Other top Maroons runners' overall finishers included Owen Gasper in 11th (16:54), Ryan Maher in 12th (16:59), Keegan Brady in 14th (17:03) and Austin Ferrin in 17th (17:09).

Auburn's girls team won the SCAC Empire division and placed sixth overall in the conference.

Kyleen Brady's time of 18:27 was best within the division and third overall. Ali Pineau was next in sixth (19:00), Nora Burroughs was 17th (20:12), Abby Ringwood came in 40th (21:41) and Maddie Baldwin finished 59th (22:37).

Auburn now has over two weeks to prepare for the Section III championships. The Class A races are scheduled for No. 5 at V-V-S.

BOYS SOCCER

Section III Class B first round

Skaneateles 4, Homer 0: Four different players recorded goals for the Lakers, whose hopes for a third straight Section III title are still alive.

Daniel Ramsgard, David Peterscak, Wyatt Langford and Quinn Cheney were all credited with goals. Ramsgard, Jack Phillips and Sean Kerwick were credited with assists.

The fifth-seeded Lakers will travel to fourth-seeded Oneida for the section quarterfinals on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

Cazenovia 3, Jordan-Elbridge 0: Team leaders for the Eagles were Sarah Lane with six kills and four assists, Kendra Anderson with 12 digs, and Brook Chiaramonte with five service points.