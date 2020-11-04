 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Auburn girls soccer shuts out Oswego
Local Roundup

Brooke Reynolds scored the only goal and Bryn Whitman made six saves as the Auburn girls soccer team defeated Oswego 1-0 on Wednesday. 

"Girls played good and dominated most of the game," coach George Cosentino said. "They created a lot of shots on goal and unfortunately struggled to finish. Defensively we played extremely well and kept Oswego from developing any real goal scoring opportunities."

The Maroons play at East Syracuse Minoa on Friday. 

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Skaneateles 5, Hannibal 0: Maddy Ramsgard led the Lakers with two goals and two assists, while Mia Bigham (assist), Maeve McNeil and Tatumn Pas’cal also scored.

