Six different players scored as Auburn girls soccer steamrolled Fulton 8-0 Thursday in the Maroons' first game of the year.
Leading the way was Brooke Reynolds with three goals and one assist. Amelia Bartolotta picked up one goal and was credited with three assists. Alayna Foos (assist), Grace Oliver (assist), Abby Marinelli and Emma Hastings each scored once. Jessica Hai added one assist and goalie Bryn Whitman made five saves.
Auburn is 1-0.
Cato-Meridian 8, Hannibal 5: Seventh-grader Amber Clarke continued her torrid start to the season, leading the Blue Devils to their first win of the year in the consolation game of the Sodus tournament.
Clarke registered six goals and added two assists, one day after scoring three goals in the season opener, to give her nine tallies in two games. Clarke's six goals are a single-game program record.
Chelsea Dennison also scored twice and was credited with an assist. Jaelin Hill picked up two assists and Makayla Soutar also recorded an assist. Emily Lyon made nine saves in net in her first varsity start, and Alexandra Murdock had one.
Cato-Meridian (1-1) hits the road Wednesday to face Bishop Grimes.