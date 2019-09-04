Auburn girls tennis continued its hot start to the season Wednesday, defeated Cicero-North Syracuse 6-1.
The Maroons went 2-for-3 in singles matches and swept all four doubles matches.
In first singles, Makayla Huntley won 6-4, 6-1, while in third singles, Erin Calkins picked up a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Kathryn Brown and Alexis Calkins won in first doubles 7-5, 6-2; Clare Diffin and Alexandra Vitale won second doubles 6-0, 6-2; Taylor Chadderdon and Gabrille McGinn picked up a victory in third doubles 6-0, 7-5; and Elizabeth Moriarity and Caroline Netti completed the match with a 6-2, 6-3 win in dourth doubles.
Auburn improves to 3-0 and already has two wins in league play.
BOYS GOLF
Auburn 218, Oswego 224: The Maroons began season play with a victory over the Buccaneers at Highland Park. Jack Leader and Colin Tardif both carded 42s, while Ross Burgmaster and Christian Hogan each shot 44s. Jake Hansen added a 46.
Auburn (1-0) faces Syracuse at Drumlins Country Club Thursday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Port Byron 2, Auburn, 1: The Panthers received goals from Alison Grudzien and Rileigh Luste, while Rileigh Gray earned an assist.
Olivia Fritz scored for Auburn, while goalkeeper Brittany Yanez made six saves.
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 4, Bishop Kearney (Section V) 0: The Lakers buried three goals in the second half to pull away for their second win of the season.
Tylar Moss recorded three goals and dished out one assist, while Owen Cheney rounded out the scoring with a goal. Gavin Cheney, Landon Hellwig and Colin Gaglione were each credited with assists. Andrew Neumann made nine saves to earn the shutout.
Skaneateles outshot Bishop Kearney 25-14. The Lakers improved to 2-1 overall.
Elmira Notre Dame 1, Union Springs/Port Byron 0: Nick Weaver made five saves for the Wolves in their first game of the year.
US/PB (0-1) is home against Jordan-Elbridge Thursday.