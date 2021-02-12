Local Roundup: Auburn hockey extends strong start

Steven Sherman scored 19 and Jackson Otis added 16 for the winners. For Union Springs, Jose Reyes recorded 22 points and Ryan Bailey posted 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Auburn 64, Cortland 59: Peyton Maneri and Doray Dilallo both finished with 17 points to lead the Maroons to their first win of the season.

Dilallo completed a double-double with 10 rebounds, while Maneri was credited with six assists. Leah Middleton contributed nine points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Ahndria Wilson chipped in with 10 points.

ICE HOCKEY

Auburn 6, Fulton 2: The Maroons exploded for four goals in the third period to win their season opener.

Ty Hlywa led the way, burying four goals in addition to his one assist. Jack Pineau (two assists) and Jack Chapman also scored. Christian Testa picked up three assists, while Elise Clifford, Trey Masters and Evan Moore were also credited with assists. The assists by Testa, Clifford and Moore served as the first points of each of their varsity careers.

Mason Jones made 23 saves in goal to earn the win.