Local Roundup: Auburn hockey extends strong start

The Auburn boys ice hockey team has picked up its second straight win to start the season, defeating Liverpool 4-1 Friday night.
Christian Testa and Chris Tarby both scored their first career goals, while Jack Chapman (assist)and Joe Herrick also found the back of the net.
Jack Pineau picked up two assists, while Trey Masters, Austin Black, Elise Clifford and Evan Moore also were credited with assists.
Goalie Mason Jones made nine saves and was credited with the win, while Andrew Murphy came in and made seven saves.
The Maroons host Syracuse next Wednesday.
Skaneateles 5, Fulton 0: Henry Major and Luke Renaud both buried a pair of goals, while Garrett Krieger registered a goal and three assists. Drew Henderson and Colin Morrissey also picked up an assist each.
Goalie Adam Casper made 10 saves.
Skaneateles is 3-0.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Auburn 67, Fowler 54: Troy Churney finished with a triple-double for the Maroons, scoring 19 points with 15 rebounds and 10 assists. DeSean Strachan posted 16 points and five steals. John Danczak added seven rebounds and eight assists.
Auburn (1-0) is home against Fulton Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union Springs 54, Southern Cayuga 41: Kailey Kalet paced the Wolves with a 19-point night, while Danielle Waldron added 15 points. Avrey Colton and Kylie Rejman both posted 13 points for the Chiefs.
BOYS BOWLING
Homer 7, Weedsport 0: Zac Tratt had the high series (453) and game (161) for the Warriors.
GIRLS BOWLING
Homer 7, Weedsport 0: Lily Komarisky had a series high 357, while Gracie Stevens posted a single-game high of 134.
FROM THURSDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Moravia 72, Marathon 66 (2 OT): Four players reached double figures in a marathon win for the Blue Devils, led by Josh Cespedes’ 15 points. Cespedes also hauled in 14 rebounds and had six assists. Abram Wasileski and Aiden Kelly (seven rebounds) each scored 12 points, and Justin Pettit chipped in with 11 points.
Southern Cayuga 73, Union Springs 50: Brandon Vanacore had a game-high 29 points as the Chiefs topped with Wolves.
Steven Sherman scored 19 and Jackson Otis added 16 for the winners. For Union Springs, Jose Reyes recorded 22 points and Ryan Bailey posted 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Auburn 64, Cortland 59: Peyton Maneri and Doray Dilallo both finished with 17 points to lead the Maroons to their first win of the season.
Dilallo completed a double-double with 10 rebounds, while Maneri was credited with six assists. Leah Middleton contributed nine points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Ahndria Wilson chipped in with 10 points.
ICE HOCKEY
Auburn 6, Fulton 2: The Maroons exploded for four goals in the third period to win their season opener.
Ty Hlywa led the way, burying four goals in addition to his one assist. Jack Pineau (two assists) and Jack Chapman also scored. Christian Testa picked up three assists, while Elise Clifford, Trey Masters and Evan Moore were also credited with assists. The assists by Testa, Clifford and Moore served as the first points of each of their varsity careers.
Mason Jones made 23 saves in goal to earn the win.
Skaneateles 7, Oswego 2: The Lakers scored three times in the first period and four more times in the second in the win, with seven different players finding the back of the net.
Charlie Major (four assists), Garrett Krieger (two assists), Jacob French (assist), Cole Kennedy, Henry Major (assist), Aidan McGowan and Luke Renaud all tallied. Drew Henderson and Drew Jensen finished with assists.
Adam Casper and Brendan McGowan shared the net, combining for five saves.