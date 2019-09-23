The Auburn volleyball team swept South Seneca 3-0 Monday.
The final set scores were 25-16, 25-9 and 25-16 in favor of the Maroons.
Auburn's Madalyn Dean recorded 13 assists, 11 digs, five kills and an ace, while Shelby Weeks chipped in nine kills, six digs, two aces and a block. Lexy Driscoll tallied six kills, four aces, three digs and an assist, and Grace Morgan finished with six digs and five aces.
Auburn hits the road to take on Fowler Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 7, Jordan-Elbridge 0: Tylar Moss registered one goal and four assists to lead the Lakers.
Colin Gaglione added a pair of goals and assists. Owen Cheney netted two goals, while Landon Hellwig and Brendan Powers each scored once.
Andrew Neumann made two saves for the shutout.
Jordan-Elbridge goalie Keegan Ferris finished with five saves.
Jordan-Elbridge hosts Onondaga Tuesday, while Skaneateles (6-2-0) travels to Marcellus Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Port Byron 5, Auburn 2: Rileigh Gray scored three goals to lead the Panthers to victory.
Rileigh Luste added a goal and an assist, Alison Grudzien scored once and Jenna Mapley had an assist. Maria Burns made two saves in the win.
Auburn's Ellie Dann and Christina Klink each scored once, while Brittany Yanez finished with 10 stops in goal.
FROM SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Delhi 69, Moravia 7: Gavin Stayton caught four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Kyle Witten finished 5-for-15 with 84 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Moravia (1-2) heads to Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Friday.