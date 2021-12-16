Local Roundup: Auburn's Brady named New York's 7th-8th grade runner of the year

New York state's cross country runners of the year and all-state teams were released earlier this week, and several Cayuga County-area runners were included.

Auburn's Kyleen Brady was selected as New York's 7th-8th Grader of the Year. Brady's season included first-place finishes at the McQuaid Invitational and the Weedsport Invitational. She was the runner-up at the Baldwinsville meet and the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational.

In the postseason races, Brady came in fourth in Section III's Class A championships to qualify for the state meet. At states, she placed 25th.

Brady was also picked as a fourth-team selection on the Class A all-state team. Teammate Ali Pineau, a freshman, was picked as an honorable mention.

In Class C, Jordan-Elbridge's Vassianna Klock was named to the second team. In Class D, Cato-Meridian eighth-grader Maggie Brown was picked for the second team and Southern Cayuga's Julia Gloss made third team. Another member of the Chiefs running squad, freshman Nora Burroughs, was named an honorable mention.

VOLLEYBALL

Tully 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors fell in three sets, by scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-13. Trinity Davis led the team in both kills (6) and digs (11). Faith Grady had three aces and three digs. Bella Guerrette recorded eight assists and six digs. Amelia Gilfus chipped in with seven digs.

FROM WEDNESDAY

WRESTLING

Auburn 39, Syracuse 24: The Maroons had four winning decisions, which included three by fall.

Caden Becker (160), Gage DeBois (215) and Joe Sanders (189) all took down their opponents on pins. Brad Boyhan had a winning decision, taking the 145-pound match 7-1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Skaneateles 34, Bishop Grimes 25: Maddy Ramsgard had 15 points to guide the Lakers to the win, while Ayla Pas'cal added 10.

Skaneateles is home against APW on Friday.

CBA 41, Jordan-Elbridge 35: Ava Hildebrant had a double-double for the Eagles, recording 10 points and 10 rebounds. Abbie Ahern led the team in scoring with 12 points, along with eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

