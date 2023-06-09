Athletes from Auburn and Skaneateles competed at Day 1 of the NYSPHSAA track and field state championships on Friday at Middletown.

Kyla Palmer, the Lakers' top sprinter, came a split-second short of clinching her second consecutive Division II state title in the girls 400m dash. Palmer's time of 55.98 seconds trailed only West Hempstead's Victoria Guerrier (55.65).

While she did not take first place, Palmer improved on her state-winning time of 56.74 seconds from 2022.

Palmer also ran in the preliminaries of the Division II 200m dash. She placed sixth out of 22 runners (25.44 seconds), to advance to Saturday's finals. The top eight times all continue.

Auburn's Dustin Swartwood also competed in multiple events on Friday, as part of the Division I championships.

Swartwood reached the podium in both his events. He came in fourth in the boys discus (153-3) and fifth in the shot put (49-1.25).

In both events, each participant receives three tries. The best eight after that earn another three tries. Whoever has the best mark after six throws is declared the state champion.

Swartwood's best throw in the discus came on his sixth and final try. His second-best mark of 148-0, achieved on his third throw, would've also ranked fourth. The best try of the shot put came on Swartwood's second flight.

Both finishes are improvements from 2022, when Swartwood placed 11th in both events.

Maroons teammate Keegan Brady also ran among New York state's best. Brady, a junior, placed 11th out of 29 Division I runners in the 800m run (1:55.58).

Brady's time is nearly a two-second improvement from his finish at the Section III State Qualifier last week, when he won with a time of 1:57.22.

Three more Cayuga County-area athletes will join the fray on Saturday.

Weedsport's Troy Brown is the favorite in the Division II boys high jump. His previous-best jump of 6 feet, 8 inches earned the No. 1 seed, over an inch better than the second-ranked competitor.

He jumped 6 feet, 3 inches at last week's State Quals, but passed on his final three tries.

Brown placed 17th in the Division II high jump last year.

Auburn's Abigail Ringwood will run in the Division I 2000m girls Steeplechase. The sophomore is seeded 9th among large school runners and 14th overall, settling in with a season-best of 7:25.33.

This will be Ringwood's first appearance at the state championships.

Skaneateles senior Maddie Wright will partake in Division II girls high jump. She is ranked 14th among small school competitors and 29th overall (5-3).

Wright jumped 4-9 at last year's state championships.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 6, Cold Spring Harbor 5: The Lakers had to fend off a furious rally from the Section VIII champions in the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinals.

Julia O’Connor provided the Lakers an early lead, scoring three times in the first half — with each goal coming within a seven minute-span. Those tallies, along with a free-position score from Bella Brogan, had the provided the Lakers a 4-1 lead at halftime.

Lilly Marquardt’s tally only 35 seconds into the second half added more insurance, while Camryn Calabro’s goal with 15:59 remaining put Skaneateles ahead 6-1.

Cold Spring Harbor scored four times in the final five minutes, including a tally with 21 seconds remaining, but the Lakers ultimately prevented the equalizer.

Skaneateles will vie for the Class D state title — which would be the program’s fifth championship — on Saturday against the familiar foe.

The Lakers at set to take on Section I winner Bronxville at 9 a.m. at SUNY Cortland. The teams met for last year’s Class D state title, with Bronxville winning 15-8.

In Skaneateles’ last state title win in 2017, the Lakers beat Bronxville 12-11 in overtime.