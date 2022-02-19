Local Roundup: Cato-Meridian, Port Byron girls basketball teams fall in second round

Cato-Meridian girls basketball was locked in a close contest with No. 2 overall seed Thousand Islands for three quarters, but the Vikings pulled away with a 21-point fourth.

Julia Wilson led the Blue Devils with 19 points while Jocelyn Ladouceur chipped in 10.

West Canada Valley 50, Port Byron 33: Maria Burns had 14 points for the Panthers, while Sadie White added seven against the bracket’s third-seeded team.

Port Byron finishes 9-13.

Section III Class B second round

Little Falls 63, Jordan-Elbridge 35: The Eagles couldn’t keep pace with the tournament’s top seed.

Abbie Ahern recorded 11 points while Ava Hildebrant finished with nine.

J-E concludes the season with an 11-11 record.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Broome 65, Cayuga 46: The Spartans’ season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs.

CCC trailed by 13 at halftime and were never able to cut the Hornets’ lead to less than 10.

“We’re disappointed by the outcome, but I’m proud that this team didn’t give up on each other. That level of effort hasn’t wavered all season, even when we started the season with a difficult stretch,” CCC coach Jim Alberici said. “SUNY Broome played well and shot the ball very well.”

Doray DiLallo finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Tori Mandel added 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Lexie Cottrill finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0