Local Roundup: Cayuga baseball swept by Monroe in doubleheader

The Cayuga Community College baseball teams dropped both halves of a twin bill against Monroe Community College on Thursday.

The Tribunes claimed the first game 9-3, then completed the sweep in the second game 6-3.

The Spartans briefly led in Game 1 thanks to a three-run second inning. Monroe answered with three runs of its own in the third, then added insurance in the sixth and seventh inning.

Hazel Martinez finished 2-for-4, while Fernando Espinal, Phil Messina, Michael Norton and Alex Wurster added hits.

For Game 2, Cayuga's nightcap started by leaving the bases loaded in the first inning. A run followed in the second, but Monroe's offense responded with six.

Behind 6-2 in the final inning, Cayuga again loaded the bases and Luke Ough delivered an RBI single to score Tyler Korsky. However, the Spartans' comeback fell short with the tying run on base.

Espinal hit 3-for-4 with an RBI, double and triple. Ough went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Martinez and Derek Schumaker chipped in two hits apiece, with Schumaker scoring two runs.

CCC (6-4) returns to the field on Sunday for a doubleheader against SUNY Adirondack at Falcon Park. The two teams split a doubleheader earlier this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0